Duke vs. La Salle November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the La Salle Explorers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Duke vs. La Salle Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.