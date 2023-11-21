How to Watch Duke vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games Duke shot better than 45.0% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Explorers ranked 144th.
- Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 0.6 fewer points than the Explorers gave up (72.6).
- Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.0 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, making 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
