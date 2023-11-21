The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games Duke shot better than 45.0% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Explorers ranked 144th.

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 0.6 fewer points than the Explorers gave up (72.6).

Duke had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 68.0 points per contest.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.4 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, making 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule