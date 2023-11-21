Tuesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) against the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at John M. Belk Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-53 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 21.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Wildcats secured a 62-48 victory over Morgan State.

Davidson vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Davidson vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 78, Wofford 53

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Davidson is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 29) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 212) on November 11

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 300) on November 18

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 340) on November 7

Davidson Leaders

Charlise Dunn: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Elle Sutphin: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Millie Prior: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG% Issy Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per contest (91st in college basketball).

