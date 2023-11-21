The Wofford Terriers (3-2) take on the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers average 16.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.4).
  • When it scores more than 57.4 points, Wofford is 3-2.
  • Davidson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
  • The Wildcats record 8.2 more points per game (68.8) than the Terriers give up (60.6).
  • When Davidson puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 3-1.
  • Wofford has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).
  • The Terriers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have given up.

Davidson Leaders

  • Charlise Dunn: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Elle Sutphin: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
  • Millie Prior: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.1 FG%
  • Issy Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 60.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ North Carolina L 74-70 Carmichael Arena
11/16/2023 @ Duke W 69-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/18/2023 @ Morgan State W 62-48 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
11/21/2023 Wofford - John M. Belk Arena
11/29/2023 Appalachian State - John M. Belk Arena
12/2/2023 Longwood - John M. Belk Arena

