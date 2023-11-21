The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

In games Davidson shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 12-5 overall.

The Terriers ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 288th.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.2 the Terriers allowed.

Davidson went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Davidson played better when playing at home last season, posting 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 in away games.

Davidson averaged 7 threes per game both at home and away from home. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule