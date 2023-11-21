How to Watch Davidson vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (1-3) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Davidson vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- In games Davidson shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 12-5 overall.
- The Terriers ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 288th.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 69.9 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.2 the Terriers allowed.
- Davidson went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Davidson played better when playing at home last season, posting 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
- The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 in away games.
- Davidson averaged 7 threes per game both at home and away from home. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% away from home.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Clemson
|L 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-68
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
