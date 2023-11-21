North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Cumberland County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Forest Senior High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Pines High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jack Britt High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
