The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 126.5 for the matchup.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -3.5 126.5

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

Campbell's games last season went over this contest's total of 126.5 points 21 times.

The average number of points in Campbell's matchups last season was 138.3, which is 11.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Campbell compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Campbell was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. It went 6-6 in those games.

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Fighting Camels had a record of 6-2 (75%).

Campbell has an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 126.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 126.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 21 72.4% 69.8 139 68.5 139.5 132.0 Idaho State 22 81.5% 69.2 139 71.0 139.5 136.9

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Camels recorded 69.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Bengals gave up.

Campbell went 8-3 against the spread and 10-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 17-12-0 4-4 20-9-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 8-9 16-11-0

Campbell vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Campbell Idaho State 8-6 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

