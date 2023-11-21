The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) will face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Idaho State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Campbell vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 69.2 241st 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 28.5 328th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.2 249th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

