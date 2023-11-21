Cabarrus County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

T.C. Roberson High School at Cox Mill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina International School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Harrisburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Cabarrus High School