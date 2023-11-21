North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashe County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ashe County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Surry High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
