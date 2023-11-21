The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 140.5 for the matchup.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -2.5 140.5

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 140.5 points.

The Mountaineers had a 134.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread last season was 13-14-0.

Appalachian State was underdogs 14 times last season and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Mountaineers won three of their 10 games, or 30%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 9 32.1% 68.9 139.2 64.3 128.9 133.5 Appalachian State 6 22.2% 70.3 139.2 64.6 128.9 133.0

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers scored 6.0 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Seahawks allowed their opponents to score (64.3).

Appalachian State put together an 8-4 ATS record and an 11-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.3 points.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 7-5 14-14-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 6-6 15-12-0

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Appalachian State 11-3 Home Record 10-7 8-6 Away Record 6-7 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

