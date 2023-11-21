Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.