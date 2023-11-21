The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Seahawks averaged.

Appalachian State put together an 11-4 straight up record in games it shot over 43% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Seahawks finished 195th.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, six more points than the 64.3 the Seahawks allowed.

Appalachian State put together an 11-5 record last season in games it scored more than 64.3 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Appalachian State averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (74.9) than on the road (66.5).

The Mountaineers conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.

At home, Appalachian State knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule