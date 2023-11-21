North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Alleghany County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Surry Central High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Sparta, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
