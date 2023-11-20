North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilson County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenfield School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.