Monday's game at George Q. Cannon Activities Center has the Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 victory, heavily favoring Saint Louis.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 67-44 loss to BYU in their last game on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

Wake Forest vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 75, Wake Forest 62

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demon Deacons scored 59.9 points per game last season (277th in college basketball) and allowed 60.1 (71st in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Wake Forest scored 55.4 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (59.9 points per game) was 4.5 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Demon Deacons posted 9.7 more points per game last year (64.4) than they did in road games (54.7).

Wake Forest gave up 55.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.9).

