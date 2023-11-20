The Murray State Racers (2-1) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) hit the court at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of UNC Wilmington's games last year went over the point total.

The Seahawks beat the spread 16 times in 34 games last season.

UNC Wilmington's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Murray State's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 139.3 72 136.3 140 UNC Wilmington 68.9 139.3 64.3 136.3 133.5

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks scored only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Racers gave up (72).

UNC Wilmington went 5-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when it scored more than 72 points last season.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 14-14-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State UNC Wilmington 11-2 Home Record 11-3 3-11 Away Record 8-6 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

