The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Seahawks had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Racers' opponents made.
  • UNC Wilmington went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Racers ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 264th.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Seahawks put up were just 3.1 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72).
  • When UNC Wilmington totaled more than 72 points last season, it went 10-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison

  • UNC Wilmington posted 75.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 more points than it averaged away from home (63.2).
  • Defensively the Seahawks were better at home last year, ceding 61 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • UNC Wilmington averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 6.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Olive W 105-66 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ UNC Asheville W 83-66 Kimmel Arena
11/14/2023 Columbia International W 116-80 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/20/2023 Murray State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/21/2023 Appalachian State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.