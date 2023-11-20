The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

Last season, the Seahawks had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Racers' opponents made.

UNC Wilmington went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Racers ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 264th.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Seahawks put up were just 3.1 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72).

When UNC Wilmington totaled more than 72 points last season, it went 10-0.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison

UNC Wilmington posted 75.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 more points than it averaged away from home (63.2).

Defensively the Seahawks were better at home last year, ceding 61 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

UNC Wilmington averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 6.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule