How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- Last season, the Seahawks had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Racers' opponents made.
- UNC Wilmington went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Racers ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Seahawks finished 264th.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Seahawks put up were just 3.1 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72).
- When UNC Wilmington totaled more than 72 points last season, it went 10-0.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Wilmington posted 75.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 more points than it averaged away from home (63.2).
- Defensively the Seahawks were better at home last year, ceding 61 points per game, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- UNC Wilmington averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was two more threes and 6.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 105-66
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|W 83-66
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|W 116-80
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
