The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ACC Network X

UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans averaged 7.7 more points per game last year (65.5) than the Hokies gave up to opponents (57.8).

UNC Greensboro had a 14-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hokies scored were 8.4 more points than the Spartans gave up (64.0).

Virginia Tech had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 64.0 points.

UNC Greensboro Schedule