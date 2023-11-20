North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Stanly County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Stanly High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Denton, NC
