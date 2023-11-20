North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Randolph County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
