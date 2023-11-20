High school basketball competition in Randolph County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20

7:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20

7:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at East Davidson High School