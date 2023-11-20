North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Orange County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Mill Academy at Eno River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
