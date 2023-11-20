Monday's contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina Central taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 66, Campbell 62

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-3.9)

North Carolina Central (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 127.2

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (126th in college basketball) and allow 68.0 per outing (145th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central records 31.8 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

North Carolina Central makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) while shooting 32.5% from deep (193rd in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 26.3%.

North Carolina Central has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (101st in college basketball) while forcing 16.0 (38th in college basketball).

