The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Camels have averaged.
  • This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 329th.
  • The Eagles put up 17.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Camels give up (61.7).
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, North Carolina Central is 2-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.6).
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
  • North Carolina Central drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Georgia L 64-54 Stegeman Coliseum
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 113-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood L 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.