The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Camels have averaged.

This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 329th.

The Eagles put up 17.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Camels give up (61.7).

When it scores more than 61.7 points, North Carolina Central is 2-1.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.6).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.

North Carolina Central drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule