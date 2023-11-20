How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Camels have averaged.
- This season, North Carolina Central has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 329th.
- The Eagles put up 17.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Camels give up (61.7).
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, North Carolina Central is 2-1.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
- North Carolina Central drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 64-54
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 113-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
