MEAC teams will take the court across two games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the Howard Bison squaring off against the DePaul Blue Demons at Imperial Arena.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Upstate Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Howard Bison vs. DePaul Blue Demons 7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 -

