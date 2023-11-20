MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAC teams will take the court across two games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the Howard Bison squaring off against the DePaul Blue Demons at Imperial Arena.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Howard Bison vs. DePaul Blue Demons
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
