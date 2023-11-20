LaMelo Ball, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - November 20
Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (11-2) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) at Spectrum Center features the Hornets' LaMelo Ball as a player to watch.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets lost their previous game to the Knicks, 122-108, on Saturday. Ball led the way with 34 points, plus five boards and nine assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|34
|5
|9
|1
|0
|8
|Brandon Miller
|29
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Miles Bridges
|19
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists, making 25% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- Terry Rozier's averages on the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 20% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- The Hornets get 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.
- The Hornets receive 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
