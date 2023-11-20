The Boston Celtics (11-2) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) after winning three road games in a row.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 16th.

The Hornets score an average of 113.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 3-6 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 109.1 points per game at home, 9.5 fewer points than on the road (118.6). On defense they give up 121.3 per game, 3.1 fewer points than away (124.4).

At home, Charlotte concedes 121.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 124.4.

At home the Hornets are averaging 24.6 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (25.2).

Hornets Injuries