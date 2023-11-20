The Boston Celtics (11-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (3-9) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 232.5 points in seven of 12 outings.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 235.7, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has gone 5-7-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 23.1% 117.2 230.3 105.5 228.1 225 Hornets 7 58.3% 113.1 230.3 122.6 228.1 231.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.

The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Hornets and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 5-7 1-2 8-4 Celtics 8-5 6-3 6-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Celtics Point Insights

Hornets Celtics 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.