High Point vs. Iona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The High Point Panthers (1-2) and the Iona Gaels (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
High Point vs. Iona Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point Betting Records & Stats
- High Point covered 13 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
- High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 14.4% less often than Iona (15-9-0) last season.
High Point vs. Iona Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|High Point
|74.6
|150.6
|77.2
|142.8
|148.0
|Iona
|76.0
|150.6
|65.6
|142.8
|141.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional High Point Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Panthers recorded were 9.0 more points than the Gaels allowed (65.6).
- High Point had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 13-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
High Point vs. Iona Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|High Point
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
|Iona
|15-9-0
|12-12-0
High Point vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|High Point
|Iona
|10-5
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-11
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.