High Point vs. Iona November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (0-1) will play the High Point Panthers (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Iona Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
High Point vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|76
|74th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
