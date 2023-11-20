The High Point Panthers (1-2) face the Iona Gaels (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.1% the Gaels' opponents shot last season.
  • High Point put together a 12-10 straight up record in games it shot above 41.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gaels finished 43rd.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, nine more points than the 65.6 the Gaels gave up.
  • High Point put together a 13-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.6 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

  • High Point scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).
  • Beyond the arc, High Point knocked down more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.5%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 105-51 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/11/2023 @ Wofford L 99-98 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Queens L 74-72 Curry Arena
11/20/2023 Iona - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

