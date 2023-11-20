How to Watch High Point vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (1-2) face the Iona Gaels (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.1% the Gaels' opponents shot last season.
- High Point put together a 12-10 straight up record in games it shot above 41.1% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gaels finished 43rd.
- The Panthers put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, nine more points than the 65.6 the Gaels gave up.
- High Point put together a 13-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.6 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- High Point scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).
- Beyond the arc, High Point knocked down more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.5%).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 105-51
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|L 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
