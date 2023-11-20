The High Point Panthers (1-2) face the Iona Gaels (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Iona Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.1% the Gaels' opponents shot last season.

High Point put together a 12-10 straight up record in games it shot above 41.1% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gaels finished 43rd.

The Panthers put up an average of 74.6 points per game last year, nine more points than the 65.6 the Gaels gave up.

High Point put together a 13-11 record last season in games it scored more than 65.6 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).

Beyond the arc, High Point knocked down more trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (32.5%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule