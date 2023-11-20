The Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward included, take on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayward tallied four points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-108 loss versus the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Hayward's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics gave up 44 rebounds per contest last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were second in the league defensively last season, allowing 23.1 per game.

On defense, the Celtics conceded 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 30 8 2 6 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.