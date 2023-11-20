The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) take the court against the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. Ohio State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 62.6 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.

East Carolina went 19-9 last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates gave up.

When Ohio State totaled more than 56.7 points last season, it went 23-5.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot 25.8% from the field, 17.0% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Schedule