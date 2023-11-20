The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -10.5 147.5

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in 13 of 31 games last season.

East Carolina's matchups last season had an average of 139.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

East Carolina finished with a 7-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70% of those games).

The Pirates played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game last season, which they lost.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives East Carolina an 86.7% chance to win.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 13 41.9% 68.8 137.2 70.5 137.2 140.3 Georgia Southern 8 29.6% 68.4 137.2 66.7 137.2 135.2

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pirates scored just 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

East Carolina had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 0-1 17-14-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 1-1 13-14-0

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Georgia Southern 10-6 Home Record 12-4 2-9 Away Record 3-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

