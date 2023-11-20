East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|East Carolina
|-10.5
|147.5
East Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- East Carolina and its opponents scored more than 147.5 points in 13 of 31 games last season.
- East Carolina's matchups last season had an average of 139.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- East Carolina won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- East Carolina finished with a 7-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70% of those games).
- The Pirates played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game last season, which they lost.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives East Carolina an 86.7% chance to win.
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Carolina
|13
|41.9%
|68.8
|137.2
|70.5
|137.2
|140.3
|Georgia Southern
|8
|29.6%
|68.4
|137.2
|66.7
|137.2
|135.2
Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pirates scored just 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
- East Carolina had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Carolina
|20-11-0
|0-1
|17-14-0
|Georgia Southern
|15-12-0
|1-1
|13-14-0
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Carolina
|Georgia Southern
|10-6
|Home Record
|12-4
|2-9
|Away Record
|3-11
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|63.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
