The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 68.4 266th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 74th 33.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.3 288th 169th 13.1 Assists 10.4 346th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.