The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates made 40.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • In games East Carolina shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.
  • The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Pirates averaged just 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles gave up (66.7).
  • East Carolina went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).
  • The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 away from home.
  • East Carolina sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Campbell W 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 83-81 Minges Coliseum
11/19/2023 Northeastern L 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Georgia Southern - Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

