The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates made 40.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games East Carolina shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.

The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.

Last year, the Pirates averaged just 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles gave up (66.7).

East Carolina went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).

The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 away from home.

East Carolina sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule