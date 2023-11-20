How to Watch East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates made 40.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games East Carolina shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.
- The Pirates were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 156th.
- Last year, the Pirates averaged just 2.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles gave up (66.7).
- East Carolina went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).
- The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 away from home.
- East Carolina sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Campbell
|W 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|L 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
