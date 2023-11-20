Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty Christian School at Union Grove Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20

7:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cresset Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School