Review the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), which currently has four players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 20 at 8:15 PM .

In their last game, the Chiefs won 21-14 over the Miami Dolphins.

Their last time out, the Eagles deefated the Dallas Cowboys 28-23.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable Tommy Townsend P Wrist Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Reid S Calf Full Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Evans S Knee Out Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Out Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Derek Barnett DE Personal Out Cameron Jurgens OL Foot Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this season (368.7 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 288.2 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs rank 11th in points scored this year (23.1 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 15.9 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have been finding success on both offense and defense in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (264.9 passing yards per game) and fourth-best in passing defense (176 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City is averaging 103.8 rushing yards per game on offense this year (19th in NFL), and is surrendering 112.2 rushing yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chiefs own the 22nd-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing 13 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (24th in NFL).

Eagles Season Insights

The Eagles' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 376.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are ceding 323.3 total yards per game, which ranks 14th.

The Eagles' offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 28 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 21.7 points per game, which ranks 17th.

The Eagles rank 10th in passing yards per game (247.1), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 257 passing yards allowed per contest.

Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NFL with 129.7 rushing yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks best by giving up only 66.3 rushing yards per contest.

With 11 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (13th in NFL) this season, the Eagles rank 16th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-2.5)

Chiefs (-2.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-150), Eagles (+125)

Chiefs (-150), Eagles (+125) Total: 45.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.