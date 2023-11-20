Monday's game features the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) and the UCF Knights (3-1) clashing at Flagler Gymnasium (on November 20) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-62 win for Charlotte.

The matchup has no line set.

Charlotte vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Charlotte vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UCF 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-7.5)

Charlotte (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Performance Insights

Charlotte sported a top-25 defense last season, ranking 18th-best in college basketball with 62.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 300th with 66.9 points scored per contest.

The 49ers averaged only 27.7 rebounds per game (eighth-worst in college basketball), and allowed 28.3 boards per contest (31st-ranked).

Charlotte ranked 179th in the country with 13 dimes per contest.

The 49ers ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 10.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The 49ers sank 8.1 treys per game last year (92nd-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 37.7% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

Last season Charlotte gave up 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.9% (194th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Charlotte took 58.8% two-pointers (accounting for 67.1% of the team's buckets) and 41.2% threes (32.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.