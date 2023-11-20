How to Watch Charlotte vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.
Charlotte vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Georgia Southern vs East Carolina (6:00 PM ET | November 20)
- UTSA vs Houston Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 20)
- West Virginia vs SMU (8:30 PM ET | November 20)
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Last season, Charlotte had a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.
- The 49ers were the 351st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Knights finished 60th.
- The 49ers' 66.9 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.
- When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Charlotte went 15-4.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charlotte scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
- At home, the 49ers gave up 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.7.
- Beyond the arc, Charlotte made more triples away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Liberty
|L 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 62-45
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/19/2023
|George Mason
|W 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UCF
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
