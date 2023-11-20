North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caswell County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Caswell County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern Alamance High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
