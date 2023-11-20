The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) will visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Campbell vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Campbell Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Campbell (-3.5) 128.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Campbell (-3.5) 127.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends (2022-23)

Campbell went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Fighting Camels games.

North Carolina Central covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

In Eagles games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

