The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Campbell shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 12-12 overall.

The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Fighting Camels recorded were only 3.9 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

Campbell went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.

Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule