How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Kennesaw State vs Northeastern (3:00 PM ET | November 20)
- San Jose State vs Hampton (3:15 PM ET | November 20)
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Campbell shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 12-12 overall.
- The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Fighting Camels recorded were only 3.9 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- Campbell went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- The Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Navy
|W 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
