North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Alamance County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Mill Academy at Eno River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Alamance High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.