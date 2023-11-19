Wake Forest vs. LSU November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (2-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. This matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Wake Forest vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|LSU AVG
|LSU Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
