Queens vs. Drexel November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (0-1) play the Queens Royals (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Queens vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Drexel Top Players (2022-23)
- Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Queens vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|17th
|62.4
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|305th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
