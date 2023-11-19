The Drexel Dragons (0-1) play the Queens Royals (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Queens vs. Drexel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 77.7 41st
17th 62.4 Points Allowed 74.6 305th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 34.8 35th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.2 25th
289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.