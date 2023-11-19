Sunday's game between the Drexel Dragons (2-2) and Queens Royals (2-2) squaring off at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drexel, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Queens vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Queens vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 75, Queens 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-11.2)

Drexel (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Queens Performance Insights

Offensively, Queens scored 77.7 points per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 74.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (305th-ranked).

The Royals averaged 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Queens ranked 117th in college basketball with 13.8 dimes per contest.

Last season the Royals committed 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Royals ranked top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.2 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

Queens ranked 240th in the nation with 7.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Queens took 55.8% two-pointers, accounting for 65.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 44.2% threes (34.7% of the team's baskets).

