The Carolina Panthers (1-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 10.5 42 -550 +400

Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 42 points.

Carolina has a 42.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers have covered the spread just two times over nine games with a set spread.

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 43.8, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread six times in nine games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites seven times this year. They've gone 6-1.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 29.9 3 18.3 3 43.8 5 9 Panthers 17 29 26.9 26 42.8 3 9

Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Panthers have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Cowboys have scored a total of 104 more points than their opponents this year (11.6 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 89 points (9.9 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

Dallas' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 104 points this season (11.6 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 89 points (9.9 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.4 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23 25 ATS Record 2-6-1 1-2-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 46 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.8 25.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

