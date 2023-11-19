Sunday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) and the Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-55 and heavily favors NC State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Wolfpack are coming off of a 90-35 victory against Elon in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 76, Rhode Island 55

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) last season while giving up 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball). They had a +264 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

On offense, NC State posted 65.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (70.8 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

Offensively the Wolfpack performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

NC State surrendered 59.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.3 fewer points than it allowed away from home (67.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.