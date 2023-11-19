Laviska Shenault Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Shenault's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Shenault has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 43 yards on seven receptions (6.1 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has 12 carries for 55 yards.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Panthers have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (FP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/calf): 2 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Shenault 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 43 68 0 6.1

Shenault Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

